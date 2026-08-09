Sindh govt decides to order judicial inquiry into Mir Raza’s mysterious death

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to launch a judicial inquiry into the mysterious death of 25-year-old businessman Mir Raza, following a recommendation from the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said he met Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the matter and agreed to establish a judicial commission to investigate the case.

He said the police investigation team would be placed under the supervision of the judicial commission once it was formed.

Lanjar said the investigation so far had not uncovered any evidence suggesting the involvement of a high-profile individual. He added that establishing a judicial commission was necessary at this stage.

The provincial home minister said the investigation team had already been changed, with DIG Amir Farooqi appointed as its head. He said the family had been assured that any police officer recommended by them would be included in the investigation team.

He added that the judicial inquiry would be conducted by judges of the Sindh High Court.

The investigation into Mir Raza’s death took a new turn following the exhumation of his body and a second postmortem. Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, relating to murder, was subsequently added to the kidnapping case.

The investigation team was also reconstituted, with the new five-member team headed by DIG Amir Farooqi scheduled to hold its first meeting on Monday.