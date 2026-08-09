Pakistani player Muhammad Zubair wins Tekken 8 title at Esports World Cup

Pakistan’s Muhammad Zubair has won the Tekken 8 title at the Esports World Cup after defeating renowned South Korean player LowHigh 5-0 in the final.

The competition was held from August 5 to 8 at Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, featuring 32 players from around the world.

Zubair delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament, securing the title along with $250,000 in prize money and 1,000 Club Championship points.

He defeated fellow Pakistani player and eight-time EVO champion Arslan Ash 5-4 in a thrilling semifinal to book his place in the final.

Arslan Ash later finished fourth after losing to Australia’s Yagami. He had won the 2026 EVO Championship in Las Vegas two months ago, securing his fourth consecutive world title.

The Esports World Cup also congratulated Zubair on social media following his victory.

Tekken is one of the world’s leading fighting game franchises, while the Esports World Cup features competitions in several other popular games.