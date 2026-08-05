Bare Foot Badminton Club to host second annual Champions League in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Bare Foot Badminton Club will hold its second annual Bare Foot Badminton Champions League on August 15 and 16 at its ground in Islamabad, featuring talented players from various age groups.

The championship will include competitions in Women’s Singles, Mini Shuttlers Singles, and Men’s Singles categories. Defending champions from the 2025 edition will also take part in the tournament as they aim to retain their titles.

According to the organisers, players between the ages of 7 and 37 years will compete in the event, which seeks to provide a platform for young athletes to demonstrate their skills and develop a competitive spirit.

The winners and top performers will receive trophies, medals, and other prizes in recognition of their achievements.

Club officials said the tournament aims to promote badminton, encourage youth participation in sports, and discover emerging talent. They also invited sports lovers to attend the event and support the participants, contributing to the promotion of badminton across Pakistan.