Wapda proposes dedicated security force for key projects

ISLAMABAD – The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has informed the National Assembly that it requires a dedicated security force to protect its projects and installations, with the authority to establish the force resting with the federal government.

The proposal came during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, where the WAPDA Security Force Bill was discussed.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Saeed told the committee that relying solely on security guards was insufficient to protect WAPDA Houses and major infrastructure projects.

“We want to manage our own security requirements. The existing arrangements are expensive,” he said, adding that personnel in the proposed force would be hired on a contract basis and would not be entitled to pensions.

He said the force would have the authority to detain individuals within WAPDA projects and premises before handing them over to the local police. The personnel would receive formal training and wear official uniforms.

The chairman noted that around 2,500 security personnel are currently deployed at the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project alone, adding that WAPDA could also recruit personnel from private security companies.

During the briefing, WAPDA officials said the authority’s existing watchman system was no longer adequate, particularly as major projects are frequently visited by international delegations, making robust security arrangements essential.

Officials said the proposed force would be headed by a director general (DG), who would be a retired Grade-20 officer from either the police or the armed forces.

They added that the federal government would have the authority to establish the force, frame its rules and regulations, and appoint its director general.

According to the proposal, anyone detained by the WAPDA Security Force would be handed over to the district police, which would be responsible for registering and investigating cases.

Officials further said members of the force would not be allowed to hold other jobs or form workers’ unions, ensuring uninterrupted security operations without the risk of strikes.

The proposed legislation also empowers the DG of the WAPDA Security Force to issue standing orders related to the security of WAPDA projects.