Karachi Traffic Update: Roads Closed Near Press Club amid PTI Protest

KARACHI – Karachi residents witnessed traffic disruptions due to sealed roads around Karachi Press Club as police shared traffic diversion plan ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest marking 3 years imprisonment of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The heightened security measures disrupted traffic across central Karachi, with motorists facing long queues and diversions as police tightened control around one of the city’s most sensitive protest venues.

پولیس نے کراچی پریس کلب کے قریب بھی پی ٹی آئی رہنماؤں اور کارکنوں کی پکڑ دھکڑ شروع کردی pic.twitter.com/iWe8VxYcfu — Shahid Hussain (@ShahidHussainJM) August 5, 2026

کراچی پریس کلب کی طرف جانب جانے والے تمام راستے مکمل طور پر سیل، صحافی بھی پریس کلب داخل نہیں ہوسکتے

اطراف کی سڑکوں پر ٹریفک کا شدید دباو pic.twitter.com/ySm067jd6G — Shahid Hussain (@ShahidHussainJM) August 5, 2026

According to traffic police, vehicles coming from MR Kiani Chowrangi were diverted towards Thana Gali, while traffic from Fawara Chowk was redirected to Aiwan-e-Sadr Road and Zainab Market. Vehicles approaching from the Coast Guard area were rerouted towards the Passport Office lane to reduce congestion near the Press Club. Authorities urged commuters to avoid the affected routes where possible and cooperate with traffic officials as security remained on high alert.

The restrictions coincide with PTI’s nationwide protest campaign announced for August 5 to mark what the party describes as three years of the “illegal imprisonment” of its founder, Imran Khan. The party said demonstrations are being held across Pakistan, while overseas supporters are also staging parallel protests in several countries.

Law enforcement agencies have stepped up security around key government buildings, public spaces and sensitive installations amid concerns over large gatherings and possible unrest.

Khan remained behind bars since 2023 after his conviction in corruption case. Since then, he has faced multiple convictions and legal proceedings involving corruption, the disclosure of official secrets and other charges. Khan and PTI insist all cases are politically motivated and designed to keep him out of politics, while the government maintains that the judicial process is independent.

The latest demonstrations add to a long series of PTI protests since Khan’s arrest. The party has repeatedly demanded his release and fresh elections, while accusing the government and state institutions of denying it its electoral mandate.