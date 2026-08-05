Multan Board announces Matric 2026 position holders as Mehreen Rasool tops exams

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has announced the position holders for the Matric First Annual Examinations 2026, with female students dominating the top ranks.

According to the board, Mehreen Rasool secured the overall first position after scoring 1,190 marks.

Faeqa Mehboob claimed the second position with 1,188 marks.

Meanwhile, Hamna Ibrahim, Khadija Chaudhry, and Arsalna Fatima jointly secured the third position, each obtaining 1,187 marks.

The board is expected to announce the complete results of the Matric First Annual Examinations 2026, after which students will be able to access their individual results.