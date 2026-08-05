Journalist assaulted, detained in Prison Van during PTI Lawyers’ Protest in Lahore

LAHORE — Lahore’s Aiwan-e-Adal witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday as TV reporter Natiq Rehan was allegedly subjected to police violence while covering a protest by PTI lawyers, triggering strong condemnation from journalist bodies and press organisations.

The reporter was performing his duty and covering the lawyers’ rally when a group of police personnel allegedly surrounded him, stopped him from reporting, and subjected him to physical assault.

Rehan claimed that around 10 to 15 police officials approached him and started beating him, while his mobile phone was also allegedly taken away. He said he was later detained and placed inside a prisoners’ van, despite informing officials that he was a journalist carrying out his duty.

پنجاب پولیس کوبتایا بھی گیا یہ صحافی ہے اسکو مت مارو لیکن انہوں نے ایک نہ سنی سرعام ایک صحافی کے ساتھ مارپیٹ کر کے قیدیوں کی وین میں صحافی کو بند کر دیا یہ ایک پیغام تھا جو سب صحافیوں کو دینا تھا پیغام دینے کے بعد اس صحافی کو چھوڑ دیا اب سب صحافی انتظار کریں اگلی باری کس کی ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/HMhonCKQL7 — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) August 5, 2026

The reporter alleged that even pleas from some police officials to spare him because he was a journalist were ignored. He described the incident as a message directed at the entire journalist community, saying that a journalist was assaulted and detained in broad daylight.

The incident drew immediate outrage from press organisations, with the Court Journalists Association and the Press Association of the Supreme Court demanding strict legal action against the officials responsible.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari strongly condemned the alleged assault, warning that failure to take action against those involved would lead to a strong protest by the journalist community. After intervention by journalist organisations, Natiq Rehan was released after being kept in custody for around 30 minutes.

The alleged incident has raised fresh concerns among journalists over restrictions on press freedom and the treatment of reporters while covering public protests and political activities.