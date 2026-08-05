Gujranwala Board announces Matric 2026 position holders ahead of result

GUJRANWALA – The Gujranwala Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced the names of the top position holders in the Matric First Annual Examinations 2026.

According to details released by the board, Adeena Rashid and Siddiqa Almas jointly secured the overall first position after scoring 1,190 out of 1,200 marks.

The board said Zain Akram claimed the overall second position with 1,188 marks, while Muhammad Ahmed secured the third position with 1,187 marks.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala BISE Chairperson Dr Aqsa said a prestigious ceremony will be held in Sialkot on Wednesday to honour the position holders and recognise their outstanding academic achievements.

She added that the complete results of the Matric First Annual Examinations 2026 will also be officially announced during the ceremony, after which students will be able to access their results.