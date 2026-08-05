Sahiwal Board announces Matric 2026 results with 65.10% pass rate

SAHIWAL – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has announced the results of the Matric First Annual Examinations 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 65.10%.

According to BISE Sahiwal Chairman Faisal Ejaz, a total of 85,343 students registered for the examinations, while 84,159 candidates appeared. Of them, 54,788 students successfully passed the exams, resulting in an overall success rate of 65.10%.

In the overall merit list, Abdullah Nasir and Munsif Bashir jointly secured the first position after scoring 1,191 marks each.

Rabita Ramzan claimed the second position with 1,190 marks, while Amina Amir and Muhammad Muneeb Ahmed shared the third position, each obtaining 1,188 marks.