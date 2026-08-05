Faisalabad Board Matric 2026 results: Girls secure top two positions

FAISALABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the results of the Matric First Annual Examinations 2026, with female students claiming the top two positions in the overall merit list.

According to the board, one female student secured the overall first position after scoring 1,191 marks.

Rameen Fatima claimed the second position with 1,190 marks, while Raif Abdul Ahad secured the third position after obtaining 1,189 marks.

The board is expected to release the complete Matric 2026 results, enabling students to access their individual scores.