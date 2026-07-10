Sindh to cancel registration of private schools charging unauthorised fees

KARACHI – The Sindh government has taken serious notice of fee increases by private schools across the province, warning that institutions violating regulations could face suspension or cancellation of their registration.

Professor Rafia Mallah, Additional Director General of Private Institutions Sindh, has issued a directive to the heads of all private schools after receiving complaints about unauthorized tuition fee increases and the collection of additional charges.

According to the notification, the department has received reports that some private schools are charging parents more than the tuition fees approved by the Registration Authority, while others are imposing hidden or extra charges without authorization.

The directive reminds school administrators and principals that collecting any fee other than the approved tuition fee without prior approval from the Registration Authority is a clear violation of Rule 7(4) of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2005. Under the rules, any additional fee may only be charged after obtaining official approval.

It further states that, under Rule 7(6), charging unauthorized tuition fees or collecting any additional fee without approval constitutes a punishable offence under Section 21 of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance, 2001, making the institution liable to penalties.

Professor Rafia Mallah directed all private schools to collect only the fees approved by the Registration Authority and to prominently display the approved fee structure on school notice boards and at reception areas. Schools have also been instructed to provide parents with a copy of the approved fee schedule upon request.

The notification strictly prohibits schools from demanding any hidden or extra charges beyond the approved fees. It warns that any institution found violating these instructions may face strict legal action under Section 8 of the ordinance, including the suspension or cancellation of its registration certificate.

In addition, all unregistered and illegally operating schools have been directed to apply for registration online within 15 days through the official provincial registration portal.

The government also instructed individuals, organizations, and societies planning to establish schools to ensure they meet all standards and facilities prescribed by the Sindh School Education Department before applying for registration. Schools failing to meet the required standards will not be granted registration, and the relevant deputy commissioners may be asked to shut them down, with enrolled students shifted to nearby schools.