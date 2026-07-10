Karachi matric board announces class 10 science results

KARACHI – The Karachi Matriculation Board has announced the results of the Class 10 Science Group examinations.

According to the board administration, a total of 176,152 students were registered for the exams, while 175,200 appeared.

Overall, 141,688 students passed the examinations, while 29,655 were declared unsuccessful.

The board said that 35,529 students secured A-1 grades, 51,022 obtained A grades, 34,910 earned B grades, and 17,153 achieved C grades.

The overall pass percentage for the Class 10 Science Group examinations stood at 80.87%.