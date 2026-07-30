New College Timings announced from August 1

KARACHI – Sindh College Education Department has introduced new timings for government colleges across the province, issuing an official notification for separate schedules of morning and evening shifts.

Under the revised schedule, the morning shift will begin at 8:30 am, with colleges closing at 1:30 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The department has also announced special timings for Friday. The morning shift will continue until 11:30 am, while the evening shift will operate from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. On Friday, the evening shift will run from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

The new timetable will come into effect from August 1, with all government colleges directed to follow the updated working hours. The notification was issued by the Sindh College Education Department as part of the revised academic schedule.