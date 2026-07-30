Heavy Rain lashes Lahore; more Monsoon showers to continue until August 3

LAHORE – After enduring muggy weather, Lahore received another spell of rain on Thursday at noon, bringing some relief to residents as the temperature dropped, but the wet spell caused water-logging and power outages in parts of the provincial capital.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more heavy monsoon showers and strong winds across the city through Saturday, with intermittent rain expected until August 3.

Lahore Rains Update

Weather Detail Forecast City Lahore Humidity 78% Maximum Temperature 35°C Thursday Heavy rain, strong winds (34–36°C) Friday Heavy rain, strong winds (33–35°C) Saturday Heavy rain, strong winds (33–35°C)

Lahore’s temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 36°C, while humidity climbed to over 75%, creating muggy conditions before rain spells cool the atmosphere. Thursday’s weather is expected to feature heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, with similar conditions likely on Friday and Saturday.

PMD also warned that heavy rainfall on July 30 and 31 could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, while strong winds and thunderstorms may disrupt traffic, damage weak structures, and affect daily routines.

The weather department said a Deep Depression currently over eastern Madhya Pradesh, India, is expected to move westward and gradually weaken into a depression over the next 24 to 36 hours. Under its influence, strong monsoon currents continue to penetrate eastern and central Pakistan, intensifying rainfall activity across Punjab.

Earlier, a temporary break in monsoon caused temperatures to rise, with Lahore recording a minimum temperature of 28°C and a maximum of around 34°C before the latest spell of rain arrived.

PMD said widespread rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with scattered heavy to very heavy downpours at times, are expected on Thursday in several Punjab districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Khushab, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and Pakpattan.

WASA Lahore placed its emergency response teams on high alert. MD directed officials to ensure all major roads and underpasses remain clear of rainwater while keeping field teams fully mobilized throughout the monsoon spell.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued a monsoon alert, urging authorities to remain vigilant and advising citizens to exercise caution during heavy rain, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.