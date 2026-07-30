Rawalpindi cop booked for assaulting elderly mother, tearing her clothes

RAWALPIDI – A police official has been booked after allegedly assaulting his elderly mother and brother in Rawalpindi’s Jand Chichi area, police said.

According to authorities, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines Police Station, where a serving Rawalpindi police employee allegedly attacked his elderly mother and later got involved in a dispute with his brother.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that she lives with two of her sons, Farukh Muneer and Kashif Muneer. She alleged that an argument began when Farukh asked for keys and she informed him that they had been misplaced.

She claimed that her son became angry and physically assaulted her, including hitting her, pulling her hair, and tearing her clothes. She further alleged that he injured her face during the incident.

The woman said her other son tried to intervene and protect her, following which he also faced a confrontation. She contacted emergency services for help.

A case has been registered against the accused police official on the woman’s complaint, while police have started an investigation into the matter. The complainant has also requested legal protection, expressing concerns about further harm.