Pakistan collected over Rs476 billion in taxes through electricity bills in 2025-26, Senate told

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected more than Rs476 billion in taxes through electricity bills during the fiscal year 2025-26, officials informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

During a committee meeting, FBR officials said the collected amount included Rs351 billion in sales tax and Rs124 billion in income tax.

The committee was informed that tax collection through electricity bills stood at Rs562 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, Rs515 billion in 2023-24, and Rs313 billion in 2022-23.

Officials said income tax collections during the previous fiscal year included Rs66 billion from industrial consumers, Rs52 billion from commercial users, Rs4.82 billion from non-filer domestic consumers, and Rs1.37 billion collected under Section 235 of the Income Tax Ordinance from household consumers.

Regarding sales tax collection, officials stated that Rs269 billion was collected as standard sales tax, while additional taxes included Rs55 billion in extra tax, Rs55 billion in further tax, and around Rs16.5 billion from retailers through electricity bills.

During the meeting, the committee also discussed reports of banks requiring female employees to wear abayas. State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad said banks had been instructed that women could not be forced to wear abayas. The committee directed banks to issue a related circular and submit a report.