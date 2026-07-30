MG launches second-generation ZS SUV in Pakistan: Check ex-factory prices

LAHORE – MG Motor Pakistan has officially launched the second-generation MG ZS SUV in the country, offering the vehicle in three variants with limited-time ex-factory prices.

The new-generation MG ZS is a compact SUV available with two powertrain options. The standard version comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 116 PS of power and 148 Nm of torque. The hybrid variant features MG’s Hybrid+ system, delivering a combined output of around 197 PS.

The SUV receives a redesigned exterior featuring split LED headlights, a full-width LED rear light bar, and alloy wheels available in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes. Inside the cabin, the vehicle is equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and several other premium features.

Higher-spec variants offer advanced driver assistance and safety technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and a 360-degree camera system.

The launch marks the arrival of the latest-generation MG ZS in Pakistan after the model gained attention following leaked images and teasers that highlighted its upcoming introduction.

Globally, the MG ZS is available with both petrol and Hybrid+ powertrain options. The company’s latest offering aims to expand choices for customers looking for modern features, improved efficiency, and advanced technology in the compact SUV segment.

MG ZS SUV Prices

The newly introduced lineup includes the MG ZS Vibe, priced at Rs. 6,599,000, the MG ZS Hybrid+ Excite at Rs. 7,099,000, and the top-tier MG ZS Hybrid+ Essence at Rs. 7,499,000.