Pakistani YouTubers win global audiences as overseas viewership tops 60%: YouTube

Pakistani YouTube creators are rapidly expanding their global reach, with the country’s digital content attracting growing audiences well beyond its borders, according to YouTube’s latest report.

The report says Pakistan has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing creative communities, with Pakistani content receiving strong engagement from viewers across multiple regions.

According to YouTube, Pakistani artists, digital creators and content producers are consistently creating unique and high-quality videos that appeal not only to domestic audiences but also to viewers overseas. As a result, Pakistani YouTube channels have recorded significant growth in their international reach.

The report highlights that record numbers of viewers, both within Pakistan and abroad, are watching Pakistani videos. Content from Pakistan is gaining popularity across South Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America, further strengthening the international profile of the country’s digital creators.

YouTube’s data shows that Pakistan now has more than 140,000 channels with over 10,000 subscribers. More than 19,000 channels have surpassed 100,000 subscribers, while over 1,200 Pakistani channels have crossed the one million subscriber mark, reflecting the country’s rapidly growing digital content ecosystem.

The report also revealed that Pakistani users uploaded videos totaling more than 20 million hours over the past year, highlighting a significant increase in both content creation and consumption across the country.

One of the report’s most notable findings is that nearly 60% of the total watch time for Pakistani YouTube videos comes from viewers outside Pakistan. This indicates that the success of Pakistani creators is no longer limited to the domestic market, with their content now attracting substantial global audiences.

According to YouTube, Pakistani creators are drawing international viewers through high-quality, authentic and engaging content. The platform said that if this momentum continues, Pakistan’s presence on global digital platforms is expected to grow even stronger in the years ahead.