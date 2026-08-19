Last Chance to get FREE TECNO WATCH 3 Active with CAMON 50 Series

LAHORE – Consumers looking to upgrade their smartphones have only a short time left to take advantage of TECNO’s limited-time CAMON 50 Series promotion, which offers a free TECNO WATCH 3 Active and a chance to win a Revoo Y06 electric bike worth PKR 151,000.

Running from August 8 to August 20, the Independence Day campaign is now entering its final hours. Customers who purchase an eligible CAMON 50 Series smartphone by Thursday, August 20 will receive the smartwatch at no additional cost and will also be automatically entered into the lucky draw for a chance to win the electric bike.

The promotion puts TECNO’s CAMON 50 Series at the centre of the campaign, with the lineup positioned as an option for consumers seeking a combination of photography, design, display and everyday performance.

One of the key highlights of the series is its 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C Ultra Night Camera, aimed at users who enjoy photography and content creation. The camera-focused setup is designed to deliver detailed images, particularly in low-light conditions.

Beyond photography, the CAMON 50 Series combines a premium-looking design and display with features intended for everyday entertainment, connectivity and productivity.

The campaign gives buyers an additional incentive to purchase before the promotion closes. Along with the smartphone, eligible customers can receive the TECNO WATCH 3 Active for free while gaining an entry into the draw for the Revoo Y06 electric bike, valued at PKR 151,000.

With the promotion ending on August 20, customers interested in the offer have only a limited window remaining to purchase an eligible CAMON 50 Series device and take advantage of the campaign benefits.