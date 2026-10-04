Asian Games 2026 conclude in Nagoya, China tops medal table

NAGOYA –The Asian Games 2026 concluded in Nagoya, Japan, with a colourful closing ceremony, as China topped the medal table while hosts Japan finished second.

China delivered a dominant performance at the event, winning a total of 341 medals, including 169 gold medals, to secure the top position.

Hosts Japan finished second with 63 gold, 95 silver and 91 bronze medals, for a total of 249 medals.

South Korea secured third place after winning 39 gold, 43 silver and 68 bronze medals, taking its overall tally to 150 medals.

Pakistan also participated in the Asian Games, with the national contingent winning 10 medals, including two silver and eight bronze medals.

With a total of 10 medals, Pakistan finished 29th on the overall medal table.