When will Pakistan’s first lunar rover ‘Jinnah-1’ land on moon?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first lunar rover, named Jinnah-1, is expected to land on the Moon in 2028, according to SUPARCO Chairman Yousaf Khan.

Addressing an event held as part of World Space Week, the SUPARCO chairman said Pakistan was increasingly relying on its own satellites instead of depending on European and Chinese satellite systems.

He said World Space Week plays an important role in introducing young people to space technology and highlighted what he described as significant progress in Pakistan’s space programme in recent years.

Yousaf Khan said Pakistan launched its E-1 satellite in January 2025, followed by two more satellites in July and October of the same year.

He said Pakistan currently has six Earth observation satellites supporting various sectors. These satellites are being used to assist agriculture, planning and natural disaster management.

Satellite technology is also being utilised to expand internet and television coverage, the SUPARCO chairman added.