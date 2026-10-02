Alizeh Shah’s New Bold Video Goes Viral

Unapologetic Alizeh Shah is flaunting her aura in new look, as her glamorous appearance in a video keeps fans on their toes. The Ehd-e-Wafaa star slays in a modern aesthetic dress combining early-2000s fashion influences with effortless nighttime glamour.

Shah keeps her styling simple yet eye-catching, wearing a fitted white ribbed tank top with low-rise denim jeans. A deep red shoulder bag adds a dramatic touch to the outfit, creating a striking contrast against her minimalist ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @alizehshahofficial

Her beauty look adds to the overall appeal. With her light-brown hair flowing freely, dark eyeliner defining her eyes and neutral matte lipstick completes her makeup.

Warm red lights illuminate the surrounding trees, creating a dramatic backdrop that enhances the mood of the video. Her relaxed poses and naturally moving hair give the footage a candid, street-style feel.

Alizeh is a known name in Pakistani showbiz industry. She started acting professionally at a young age, and landed key role in Ishq Tamasha and later became widely known for her role as Dua in Ehd-e-Wafa. She has since appeared in several television dramas, including Tanaa Banaa and Bebasi, as well as the film Superstar.