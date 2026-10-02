Petrol Price jumps to Rs392.76 after Back-to-Back Hikes

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani government on Friday raised the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel for weekend. Under the latest revision announced by the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol has climbed by Rs2.10 per litre, reaching Rs392.76, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has gone up by 30 paisas to Rs399.64 per litre.

The latest adjustment was made under the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government, with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revising the ex-depot rates.

The fresh increase comes only a day after the previous petroleum price revision took effect. From October 2, petrol had already become Rs3.26 per litre costlier, rising to Rs390.66, while HSD had been cut by Rs1.01 per litre, bringing its price down to Rs399.34.

With the latest revision, petrol has therefore moved from Rs390.66 to Rs392.76 per litre within a day of the previous rate taking effect, while diesel has also edged higher after its earlier reduction.

The government said the latest rates have been determined in line with the prevailing petroleum pricing mechanism and will apply until October 5.