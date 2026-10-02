Lt Gen Naeem named New Peshawar Corps Commander; Lt Gen Umer Bashir gets Lahore Corps

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army’s senior command structure witnessed major reshuffle with Lieutenant General Naeem named as reported new commander of XI Corps in Peshawar, as Army promoted nine Major Generals to three-star rank and a series of changes at key corps and General Headquarters positions.

New Corps Peshawar

Lieutenant General Naeem has reportedly been appointed Commander XI Corps, Peshawar, placing him at the forefront of the latest senior command changes. Peshawar-based formation is one of the Army’s major corps-level commands, making the reported appointment a key element of the broader reshuffle.

Lieutenant General Inayat has reportedly been assigned command of XII Corps in Quetta, while Lieutenant General Amir Najam is reportedly moving to II Corps in Multan.

At I Corps, Mangla, Lieutenant General Shakirullah Khattak is reportedly taking command, while Lieutenant General Umer Bashir has reportedly been assigned IV Corps, Lahore.

Nine Major Generals promoted

The officers named in the reported promotion list are:

Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary — Artillery, 86 PMA Long Course; associated with the Pakistan Military Academy.

Major General Chaudhary Amir Ajmal — 86 PMA Long Course; Vice Chief of General Staff.

Major General Asad — Army Air Defence, 86 PMA Long Course; associated with SIFC.

Major General Bilal — 86 PMA Long Course.

Major General Wajid Aziz — 86 PMA Long Course; Director General Military Intelligence.

Major General Muhammad Umer Bashir — 86 PMA Long Course; Vice Chief of General Staff.

Major General Muhammad Imtinan Babar — Engineers, 87 PMA Long Course; GOC 45 Engineer Division.

Major General Nadeem Ashraf — Artillery, 87 PMA Long Course; Weapons and Equipment Directorate.

Lieutenant General Imdad has reportedly been appointed Inspector General Training & Evaluation, while Lieutenant General Noor Wali is reported to be taking over as Quartermaster General. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Umer Bukhari has reportedly been appointed Chief of General Staff, one of the Army’s central senior staff positions.