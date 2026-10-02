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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal Rates – 02 October 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:31 am | Oct 2, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Pakistan’s currency exchange market slightly changed on October 2. US Dollar buying rate stands at Rs277.9 and Rs278.3 for selling, while Euro stands at Rs316.5 buying and Rs322.35 selling.

UK Sterling is quoted at Rs366.93 buying and Rs372.2 selling. UAE Dirham is trading at Rs75.7 buying and Rs76.55 selling, while the Saudi Riyal is listed at Rs74.05 buying and Rs74.6 selling. Australian Dollar is quoted at Rs196.25 buying and Rs201.35 selling, while the Canadian Dollar stands at Rs196.73 and Rs201.75, respectively.

Bahrain Dinar is among the highest-valued currencies in the list, at Rs734.84 buying and Rs746.78 selling. The Kuwaiti Dinar is quoted at Rs899.67 buying and Rs901.75 selling, while the Omani Riyal stands at Rs722.85 buying and Rs734.85 selling.

Asian currencies also show a wide range of values. The Chinese Yuan is listed at Rs38.25 buying and Rs38.97 selling, the Hong Kong Dollar at Rs34.94 and Rs35.94, and the Japanese Yen at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 278.3
Euro EUR 316.5 322.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366.93 372.2
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.7 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 196.25 201.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.84 746.78
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.73 201.75
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.97
Danish Krone DKK 42.85 43.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.94 35.94
Indian Rupee INR 2.60 2.95
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.67 901.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.25 69.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.46 161.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.45 28.80
Omani Riyal OMR 722.85 734.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.15 76.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.65 222.60
Swedish Krona SEK 28.50 28.95
Swiss Franc CHF 338.50 343.85
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.90

 

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