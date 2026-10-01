Petrol Price in Pakistan Jumps by Rs3.26 to Rs390.66 per litre

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government jacked up petrol price for October 2, with petrol becoming costlier by Rs3.26 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs1.01 per litre.
A press release issued by the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division on Thursday, October 1, said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices under the petroleum pricing mechanism notified by the federal government. The new prices will take effect from October 2, 2026.
Under the latest revision, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs400.35 to Rs399.34 per litre, registering a decline of Rs1.01. Meanwhile, the price of motor spirit (petrol) has been increased from Rs387.40 to Rs390.66 per litre, marking an increase of Rs3.26 per litre.
Globally, Brent crude rose to $103.86 per barrel, up $1.30 from the previous day. Oil gained 6.65% over the past month and 57.46% over the past year, amid continued volatility in global energy markets.