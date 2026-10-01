Petrol Price in Pakistan Jumps by Rs3.26 to Rs390.66 per litre

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government jacked up petrol price for October 2, with petrol becoming costlier by Rs3.26 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs1.01 per litre.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division on Thursday, October 1, said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices under the petroleum pricing mechanism notified by the federal government. The new prices will take effect from October 2, 2026.

Under the latest revision, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs400.35 to Rs399.34 per litre, registering a decline of Rs1.01. Meanwhile, the price of motor spirit (petrol) has been increased from Rs387.40 to Rs390.66 per litre, marking an increase of Rs3.26 per litre.