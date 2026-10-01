Gold Rates slip to Rs438,636 after 3k dip; full price list

KARACHI – Gold prices opened October in Pakistan on negative note, as per tola rate moved down by Rs3,000 to Rs438,636. The price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs2,572, settling at Rs376,059.

The latest decline came a day after gold recorded a Rs4,300 per tola increase, taking the rate to Rs441,636 on Wednesday.

The decline in the domestic market came alongside a drop in international gold prices. The global rate fell by $30 per ounce to $4,161. The international market has remained volatile, with gold moving sharply in both directions during recent trading sessions.

Silver Price

Silver also recorded a decline in Pakistan. The price of silver fell by Rs50 per tola, reaching Rs6,528.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Category Rate Piece Rs440,000 / Rs439,500 Pathoor Rs434,500 / Rs432,500 Karachi Sell Rs440,500 Peshawar Pathoor — 12.150g Rs454,500

State Bank closing exchange rate was recorded at Rs277.10. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at 168,636 points, losing 1,332 points during the trading session.

Gold has seen significant movement in Pakistan over the past few sessions. The price fell sharply by Rs12,800 per tola to Rs438,136 on Monday, followed by another Rs800 decline to Rs437,336 on Tuesday.