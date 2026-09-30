Gold Price in Pakistan Today: Latest 24K Gold Rates Per Tola, 10 Grams

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remain at Rs437,336 on September 30, while the new rate for 10 grams is Rs374,945.

Gold and Silver Rates

Items New Price 24K gold per tola Rs437,736 24K gold per 10 grams Rs374,945 International gold per ounce $4,148 Silver per tola Rs6,558 Previous gold rate per tola Rs438,136

The local decline broadly tracked the international market, where gold slipped $8 to $4,148 an ounce. Silver also weakened domestically, falling Rs20 per tola to Rs6,558.

Such variations are not unusual in Pakistan’s gold market, where prices can differ according to the city, dealer, product type, market benchmark and timing of the quotation.

The benchmark stood at Rs443,900 per tola on September 27, unchanged from September 26. It had been at Rs445,687 on September 25, after rising Rs658, while the September 24 rate was Rs445,029, down Rs1,379.

Latest Gold Prices

Date Rate per tola Approx. change Sept 27, 2026 Rs443,900 0 Sept 26, 2026 Rs443,900 -Rs1,787 Sept 25, 2026 Rs445,687 +Rs658 Sept 24, 2026 Rs445,029 -Rs1,379 Sept 23, 2026 Rs446,408 -Rs3,054 Sept 22, 2026 Rs449,462 -Rs780 Sept 21, 2026 Rs450,242 -Rs1,108 Sept 20, 2026 Rs451,350 -Rs200 Sept 19, 2026 Rs451,550 +Rs1,326 Sept 18, 2026 Rs450,224 +Rs2,796 Sept 17, 2026 Rs447,428 +Rs3,781

International gold has recently traded around $4,280-$4,300 per ounce. After accounting for prevailing dollar-rupee exchange rates and domestic market factors, these global prices broadly correspond to gold quotations in Pakistan around the mid-Rs440,000-per-tola range.