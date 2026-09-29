Tayyab Arain Shares His Journey of Starting Work Young and Building Experience

Tayyab Arain started working when he was still very young. The 21-year-old from Layyah began his career in 2017 and has since worked as a freelancer and explored different business ventures.

Born on December 18, 2004, in Layyah, Tayyab entered the working world at an early age. His experience has included financial ups and downs, difficult decisions and setbacks. Not every step went according to plan, but each experience gave him a clearer understanding of the challenges of working independently.

Freelancing was one of the first areas he explored. He later tried different business ventures and had to decide where to invest his time and effort. Some attempts brought progress, while others did not produce the results he had expected.

Financial difficulties were among the challenges he faced as he tried to build his career. There were also times when he had to reconsider his decisions after things did not work out. Instead of giving up, he says he focused on what went wrong and learned from the experience.

These setbacks also taught him to be more careful about taking risks. Tayyab believes that a person should think through a decision before taking a chance, while also accepting that mistakes are sometimes unavoidable.

Another lesson he learned was the importance of patience. Results did not always come quickly, and progress was sometimes slow. He continued working during those times rather than expecting immediate results.

Tayyab remains based in Layyah and continues to work on his professional and business interests. He is now 21 and has been working for several years since starting his career in 2017.

He also wants to share a message with young people considering starting work or pursuing a business idea.

“Don’t be afraid to start early, but don’t expect everything to work out immediately,” Tayyab says. “I started working in 2017 and faced financial ups and downs, difficult decisions and setbacks along the way. Those experiences taught me that mistakes are part of learning.”

He advises young people to be patient, keep learning and think carefully before taking risks. He also believes there is little benefit in comparing one person’s progress with another’s.

“Everyone has a different pace,” he says. “If something does not work, try to understand why instead of giving up. Keep working, learn from your experiences and remain consistent, especially when things are difficult.”

Since 2017, Tayyab has tried different forms of work, dealt with setbacks, and made difficult decisions. He continues to work from Layyah and remains focused on building his career through further work and business opportunities.