Grace Hospitality unveils 10-year expansion plan, aims to open 50 hotels nationwide

Grace Hospitality, one of Pakistan’s most distinguished hospitality groups, proudly announced the launch of Grace Hospitality Brands at an exclusive networking in Lahore.

The introduction of this new division marks a defining milestone in the company’s journey, expanding its portfolio into hotel development and management, branded residences, and franchise partnerships.

Guided by an unwavering commitment to world class excellence, this venture reflects a deep belief in the potential of Pakistan’s tourism landscape and a passion for creating experiences that resonate with grace, precision, and purpose.

With a legacy of successfully operating globally respected franchises including Ramada by Wyndham and Best Western Premier across iconic destinations in Pakistan, Grace Hospitality now extends its expertise to support brands in building enduring identities shaped by elevated standards and thoughtful design.

Rooted in service culture and driven by a vision to inspire confidence in Pakistan’s place on the global hospitality map, the group continues its mission to craft environments where genuine warmth meets contemporary sophistication.

At the event, the group unveiled four new brands: Traveller by Grace Hospitality, Grace Boutique Hotel, Grace Signature Hotel, and The House of Grace; each designed for a distinct segment of Pakistan’s growing hospitality and residential market. Guests experienced brand reveals and showcased the vision and design direction of each identity.

From the team of Grace Hospitality, Mr Waseem Baig and Mr Ali Zubair highlighted Grace’s mission, the need for standardised hospitality, and the franchise potential within these new brands. CEO Muhammad Ismail Khattak shared the group’s expansion vision and invited partners to “The Grace Collective,” signalling the company’s readiness to collaborate on new developments nationwide.

The evening closed with meaningful conversations, new partnerships taking shape, and a shared optimism for the future of hospitality in Pakistan. Grace Hospitality marked the night as the beginning of a new chapter built on innovation, growth, and collaboration.