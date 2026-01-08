Wedding Bells ring for TV Star Rehma Zaman; See Dholki pictures

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s emerging TV star Rehma Zaman is ready to embark on new chapter of her life abroad, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Before her departure, the actress kicked off series of pre-wedding celebrations, sharing glimpses of the festivities on social media.

The talented actress, known for her stellar performances in hit dramas such as “Mahshar”, “Mere Sapne”, “Berkhi”, “Mere Ban Jao”, and “Shatranj”, officially tied knot in 2024 and is now preparing for her departure to start her married life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rehma Khalid (@rehmazamanofficial)

Rehma’s wedding was with UK-based neurosurgeon, and celebrations this year were intimate, attended by close friends and family. The actress delighted fans by sharing stunning pictures from her haldi ceremony, which was both simple and elegant.

Rehma wore long pink and turquoise embroidered kurta paired with simple flippers, opting for a neat ponytail hairstyle. She completed her look with beautiful floral jewelry, radiating charming and graceful aura. The new pictures show her posing joyfully with her parents and younger brother, capturing warmth and love of family gathering.

The celebrations continued with Dholki ceremony, where Rehma looked breathtaking in green outfit adorned with intricate dabka embroidery. Fans were quick to shower her with love and appreciation for her stylish yet traditional wedding looks.