President Zardari’s Niece, Ayesha Talpur,’s Wedding Festivities Underway in Karachi

KARACHI – Glamour and grandeur at PPP house as Ayesha Talpur, daughter of Ms. Faryal Talpur, celebrates her union with Syed Muhammad Sabih Ali, son of Syed Muhammad Javed.

Ayesha, the niece of Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, made this a week-long celebration that blends family, politics, and Pakistan’s rich musical heritage. The festivities kicked off on Sunday, with Sangeet Night at Aman House, Karachi.

Legendary voices of Pakistan like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen, lit up the night with unforgettable performances, leaving the audience spellbound. Abida Parveen returned for a special Qawwali night, once again captivating everyone with her soulful artistry.

The event quickly became the talk of the city as political heavyweights graced the celebrations. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, alongside his sister Bakhtawar and her husband, were present, joined by federal and provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs of Sindh, and prominent women members of the PPP, turning the wedding into a glittering political and social gathering.

The celebrations are set to continue until January 11, 2026, with the Rukhsati scheduled for January 9 and the Walima on January 11, promising even more high-profile guests and unforgettable moments. This wedding isn’t just a family affair—it’s a spectacular showcase of Pakistan’s political elite mingling with its cultural icons, making it one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Ayesha Talpur’s wedding is shaping up to be a historic celebration, combining familial warmth, political prominence, and the very best of Pakistani music into a truly unforgettable week of festivities.