A celebration to remember: All you need to know about Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's Nikkah

The Nikkah ceremony of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's eldest daughter with Mahmood Chaudhry, the son of a US-based businessman. was held yesterday.

The Nikah was solemnised by the spiritual and religious personality belonging to Thatta Al-Haj Ghulam Mohammad Soho.

Bakhtawar's Barat is scheduled for today (January 30).

Opting for a traditional wedding trousseau, the beaming bride looked divine in a customised bridal outfit by Pakistani fashion designer Wardha Saleem. The regal bridal wear was a beautiful gold and ivory lehenga adorned with intricate sequins with a long extended dupatta.

The guests at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s nikkah ceremony were served with BBQ dishes like Dhaga kabab, mutton chops , chicken boti, reshmi kabab.

Next, the main course was served which consisted of Whole bakra roast, palak gosht, mutton pulao, desi chicken qorma , beef steak, beef chilli dry, garlic rice, bhindi fry, mixed vegetable, teetar roast

While for the desert, the guests enjoyed Ice cream and halwa.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests accompanied with their father, former president Asif Ali Zardari.

"Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married," Bilawal wrote ,"Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best for their new life together. Masha'Allah!"

Families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry attended the event alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson. The guest count was kept limited due to the ongoing pandemic and the security around Bilawal House was increased.

Their wedding festivities of Bakhtawar started from January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad. Followed by an intimate Mendi ceremony at Bilawal House where she adorned her hands Ajrak design henna, paying tributes to her roots.

The Nikkah was held yesterday (January 29). The two exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony.