Investors rejoice as Pakistan Stock Exchange touches new high of 146,000 mark

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shattered all previous records as benchmark KSE-100 Index soared to an all-time closing high of 145,647, capping off a jaw-dropping rally that stunned investors and analysts alike.

Fueled by roaring corporate earnings and a glowing economic outlook, the index surged to a mind-blowing intra-day high of 146,081. On Wednesday, KSE 100 delivered another bombshell, with a meteoric 2,051-point rally, closing at 145,088.

In a powerful statement from PM Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the surge as monumental vote of confidence in government’s economic vision. “Business-friendly reforms are working,” he said. “This momentum shows the world that Pakistan is open for business, and investor trust is stronger than ever.”

He added that supporting investors remains a top national priority, as the market responds positively to sweeping policy changes.

The financial fireworks weren’t limited to Pakistan. Across Asia, markets were glowing green as investor optimism swept the region.

Japan’s Topix smashed records, climbing 0.9%, with the Nikkei not far behind. Taiwan surged 2.3% to its highest in over a year. South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 0.6%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s blue chips followed suit with modest gains.

The rally was further boosted by Wall Street’s tech-driven momentum, encouraging corporate earnings, and growing hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts.

On geopolitical front, news of a potential Trump-Putin meeting over Ukraine sent shockwaves through global markets. The euro got a lift, while oil prices edged lower amid speculation over a possible easing of sanctions on Moscow.

Meanwhile, Trump’s latest tariff threats including a proposed 25% duty on India and a staggering 100% tariff on semiconductor chips barely ruffled global markets, which remain laser-focused on the bullish trend.