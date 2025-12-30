Real Estate Fraud prompts High-Level probe after massive Plots Scam in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister ordered formation of high-level committee to crack down on illegal activities in real estate sector amid rising concerns over scams involving property files, plots, villas, and apartments, threatening both investors and government revenue.

As per the available information, Sharif led government tasked this newly formed committee with comprehensive review of the legal status and practical workings of the property file system. The move aims to bring transparency and accountability to a sector riddled with fraud, tax evasion, and investor exploitation.

Under this stern crackdown, Minister of Law and Justice will spearhead high-profile body which also includes Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Senior members of the Board of Revenue from all provinces, NAB representative of grade 21 or above, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory, Representative from the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD).

Tax authorities will provide secretarial support, ensuring smooth operations for this ambitious review.

Examining the legal and practical framework of property file transactions. Assessing the impact of real estate business on federal and provincial revenues. Protecting the rights of file holders and buyers, especially in cases of alleged fraud, issuance of fake or duplicate files, or repeated sale of the same property by developers.

The committee also been directed to recommend changes to existing laws, creating clear, formal legal framework for property file transactions. This is aimed at ensuring proper tax collection and providing legal safeguards for investors.

The committee has been given one month to submit its findings to government, showing urgency of matter. This drastic step comes in wake of a massive housing scandal that rocked Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where it was revealed that private housing schemes allegedly sold more than 90,000 plots without any land and collected hundreds of billions of rupees.

With real estate sector under intense scrutiny, the government’s high-level committee is set to redefine transparency and accountability in a business long plagued by fraud. Investors and developers alike are now watching closely as the future of property dealings hangs in the balance.