Luxury car number plate sold for whooping 740 million Pakistan Rupees in auction

DUBAI – A luxury number plate auction reached an all-time high in Dubai, with a total of 10.9 million AED (over 8.31 billion Pakistani Rupees) raised.

Reports said the 120th open number plate auction organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) saw the most expensive plate sold for a staggering 9.66 million AED, or nearly 740 million Pakistani rupees. The second-highest selling plate went for over 8 million AED, equivalent to approximately 610 million Pakistani rupees.

Other number plates were also sold for significant amounts, with one fetching 6.74 million AED (around Rs510 million), and another selling for 4.3 million AED.

A total of 90 exclusive number plates, ranging from two to five digits, were up for auction, making this the largest number plate auction in the region to date.