ISLAMABAD – Kremlin accused Ukraine of attempting massive drone strike on Russian President Putin’s residence in Novgorod, claiming 91 drones were launched in recent times.

The attack made global headlines and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned attack, calling it threat to peace and expressing solidarity with Moscow.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he termed heinous attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, warning that such actions threaten global peace and stability. Sharif’s statement comes at delicate moment when international efforts are underway to foster dialogue and prevent further conflict.

He stressed that South Asian nation stands firmly with President Putin, Russian government, and Russian people, while rejecting any form of violence that jeopardizes security and stability.

The controversy erupted after Moscow accused Ukraine of attempting bold strike on Putin’s official residence, located in Novgorod region. According to Russian reports, between December 28 and 29, Ukraine launched staggering 91 long-range drones in attack, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov termed serious threat to president’s safety.

Ukraine vehemently denied allegations. President Volodymyr Zelensky called claims “false” and accused Moscow of using incident to undermine ongoing peace negotiations. Zelensky further charged that Russia was attempting to justify its own attacks on Ukrainian government buildings, calling on the United States to respond to what he described as aggressive Russian threats.

As tensions soar, the world watches closely, with the potential ramifications for international diplomacy and regional stability hanging in the balance.