Sharif, Putin agree to revive Pak-Russia Trade momentum amid global shifts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Russian President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of his visit to Beijing, where the two leaders expressed their commitment to strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations across multiple sectors, particularly trade.

The meeting started with a warm handshake, showing cordial atmosphere between two sides. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was keen to enhance cooperation with Russia in trade and other fields, emphasizing that bilateral relations were “steadily strengthening.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s vision of promoting peace, development, and prosperity in the region.

President Putin, in his remarks, underscored Kremlin’s interest in expanding its ties with Pakistan. He expressed sympathy over the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan and assured Moscow’s support. Putin also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Sharif to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit scheduled to be held in Moscow in November, which the Prime Minister accepted with gratitude.

Russian President acknowledged a slight decline in bilateral trade and stressed the need for both countries to work together to improve economic exchanges.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.