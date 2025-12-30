Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – USD to PKR – Open Market Rates – 30 Dec 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:55 am | Dec 30, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign currencies traded at high levels in local market, with US dollar, Euro, and the UK Pound holding strong positions against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.9 for buying and Rs283.1 for selling. Euro maintained its strength, trading at Rs330.25 on the buying side and Rs333.75 on the selling side. UK pound sterling remained most expensive widely traded currency, with buying rates at Rs378.75 and selling rates at Rs382.75.

UAE Dirham was traded at Rs76.6 for buying and Rs77.5 for selling, while Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.8 on the buying side and Rs75.45 on the selling side.

Australian dollar was quoted at Rs187.5 for buying and Rs191.5 for selling, while Canadian dollar traded at Rs203 and Rs208, respectively. Chinese Yuan was available at Rs39.58 for buying and Rs39.98 for selling.

Japanese yen was quoted at Rs1.78 for buying and Rs1.88 for selling, while Indian rupee traded at Rs3.03 and Rs3.12. European currencies such as the Swiss franc and Danish krone were also steady, with the franc priced at Rs351.82 for buying and Rs354.57 for selling, and the krone at Rs43.72 and Rs44.12.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9 283.1
Euro EUR 330.25 333.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.75 382.75
UAE Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.85 753.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 208
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 43.72 44.12
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.03 3.12
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.9 921.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.6 69.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 728.65 738.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.35 222.35
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.88 9.03
 
