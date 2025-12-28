Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates – 28 December 2025

KARACHI – Foreign currencies traded largely steady against Pakistani rupee over the weekend, with US dollar, euro and British pound maintaining strong positions in the open market.

On Sunday, US dollar was being bought at Rs281.05 and sold at Rs283.05. Euro stood at Rs330.60 for buying and Rs334.10 for selling, while the British pound was quoted at Rs378.85 on the buying side and Rs382.85 on the selling side.

UAE dirham was traded at Rs76.70 for buying and Rs77.55 for selling, while Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.80 and Rs75.45, respectively, reflecting continued demand due to remittances and travel.

Canadian dollar selling at Rs208.10, the Australian dollar at Rs191.10, and the Swiss franc at Rs354.57. The Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency in the market, with a selling rate of Rs922.10.