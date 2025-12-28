Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates – 28 December 2025

By News Desk
9:11 am | Dec 28, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign currencies traded largely steady against Pakistani rupee over the weekend, with US dollar, euro and British pound maintaining strong positions in the open market.

On Sunday, US dollar was being bought at Rs281.05 and sold at Rs283.05. Euro stood at Rs330.60 for buying and Rs334.10 for selling, while the British pound was quoted at Rs378.85 on the buying side and Rs382.85 on the selling side.

UAE dirham was traded at Rs76.70 for buying and Rs77.55 for selling, while Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.80 and Rs75.45, respectively, reflecting continued demand due to remittances and travel.

Canadian dollar selling at Rs208.10, the Australian dollar at Rs191.10, and the Swiss franc at Rs354.57. The Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency in the market, with a selling rate of Rs922.10.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.05 283.05
Euro EUR 330.60 334.10
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.85 382.85
UAE Dirham AED 76.70 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 187.60 191.10
Bahraini Dinar BHD 744.10 754.10
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.60 208.10
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 43.72 44.12
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.03 3.12
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.10 922.10
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.60 69.20
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 728.55 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.35 222.35
Swedish Korona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.88 9.03
   
