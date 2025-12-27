Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 December 2025

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies traded on steady note over the weekend, with the US Dollar, Euro, British pound, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remaining at elevated levels amid continued demand.

US Dollar remained at Rs281 for buying and Rs283 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs330.50 and Rs334. UK Pound also maintained its strength, trading at Rs378.75 on the buying side and Rs382.75 on selling.

UAE dirham was available at Rs76.65 for buying and Rs77.50 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was traded at Rs74.85 and Rs75.50, respectively. Australian dollar traded between Rs187.50 and Rs191, while Canadian dollar was quoted at Rs203.50 for buying and Rs208 for selling. Chinese yuan hovered around Rs39.39 to Rs39.79, and the Japanese yen remained in the range of Rs1.79 to Rs1.89.

Swiss franc stood at Rs351.34 for buying and Rs354.09 for selling, while the Danish krone and Swedish krona traded at Rs43.81–44.21 and Rs30.11–30.41, respectively.