USD to PKR – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Rate – 26 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in local market remains largely stable, with major global currencies holding firm against the Pakistani rupee. US Dollar continued to dominate the market, trading at Rs281.05 for buying and Rs283.10 for selling.

Euro maintained strength, with buying quoted at Rs331 and selling at Rs334.50, while UK pound sterling stayed among the highest-valued currencies, exchanging at Rs379.50 on the buying side and Rs383 on selling.

UAE Dirham was available at Rs76.60 for buying and Rs77.45 for selling, whereas Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.85 and Rs75.50, respectively. Other regional currencies also remained firm, with the Bahraini dinar trading between Rs743.95 and Rs753.95, the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs911.90 to Rs921.90, and the Omani riyal at Rs729.10 to Rs739.10.

Canadian Dollar traded at Rs204 to Rs207.50, Australian dollar at Rs187 to Rs190, and the Swiss franc at Rs351.34 to Rs354.09. Asian currencies showed minor fluctuations, with Chinese yuan hovering between Rs39.39 and Rs39.79, the Japanese yen between Rs1.79 and Rs1.89, and the Indian rupee quoted at Rs3.02 to Rs3.11.