Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 24 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency market shows slight pressure on rupee as major international currencies traded at elevated levels, led by US dollar, Euro, and UK pound. Exchange rates shows strong demand for foreign currencies amid ongoing economic uncertainty and import-related needs.

US Dollar is being trading at Rs281 for buying and Rs283.05 for selling, showing persistent demand from traders and importers. Euro also held strong, quoted at Rs330.6 on the buying side and Rs334.1 on selling, reflecting volatility in European markets.

UK pound sterling continued to trade at premium levels, with exchange companies buying at Rs378.5 and selling at Rs382.5, making it one of the most expensive currencies in the local market. Meanwhile, Gulf currenciesalso remained firm. UAE dirham was priced at Rs76.65 (buying) and Rs77.5 (selling), while the Saudi riyal traded at Rs74.9 and Rs75.5.

Among other major currencies, Canadian dollar stood at Rs202.5–205, while Australian dollar was quoted between Rs185.5 and Rs189. Asian currencies showed mixed movement, with Chinese yuan trading at Rs39.39–39.79, the Japanese yen at Rs1.79–1.89, and the Indian rupee hovering around Rs3.02–3.11.

European currencies remained relatively strong as well. Swiss franc traded at Rs351.34 for buying and Rs354.09 for selling, while the Danish krone, Swedish krona, and Norwegian krone posted modest rates reflecting stable regional demand.