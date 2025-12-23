Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Dollar to PKR – 23 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance against major foreign currencies in open market on Tuesday, with US dollar, Euro, UK Pound trading at elevated levels amid continued economic uncertainty.

On Tuesday, US dollar remained at Rs281.10 for buying and Rs283.20 for selling. Euro traded at Rs329.50 on buying side and Rs332.50 on selling side, while UK pound sterling stood at Rs376.10 for buying and Rs379.60 for selling.

UAE dirham and Saudi riyal were quoted at Rs76.60 and Rs74.80 for buying, while their selling rates stood at Rs77.40 and Rs75.35, respectively.

Canadian dollar traded at Rs202 for buying and Rs205 for selling, while Australian dollar was available at Rs184 and Rs188. Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs39.39 on the buying side and Rs39.79 on the selling side.

Regional currencies also showed minor fluctuations. Indian rupee traded between Rs3.02 and Rs3.11, while the Japanese yen hovered between Rs1.79 and Rs1.88. Hong Kong dollar stood at Rs35.80 for buying and Rs36.15 for selling.