Currency Exchange rate from US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 22 December 2025

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies remained largely stable against Pakistani rupee, with US dollar, Euro, UK Pound, Dirham and Riyal maintaining firm positions in open market.

On Monday, US dollar hovered at Rs281 for buying and Rs283.10 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs329.50 for buying and Rs332.50 for selling. UK pound sterling remained strong, trading at Rs376 (buying) and Rs379.50 (selling).

UAE dirham was quoted at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, while the Saudi riyal traded at Rs74.85 and Rs75.35, respectively. Qatari riyal stood at Rs76.47 (buying) and Rs77.17 (selling), and the Omani riyal remained elevated at Rs728.10 and Rs738.10.

Among other major currencies, Australian dollar traded between Rs184 and Rs188, Canadian dollar between Rs202 and Rs204.85, and the Swiss franc at Rs351.34 for buying and Rs354.09 for selling. The Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs39.39–39.79, while the Japanese yen stood at Rs1.79–1.88.