Today Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 December 2025

By Our Correspondent
9:55 am | Dec 18, 2025

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies witnessed fluctuations against Pakistani rupee, with US dollar, British pound, and euro holding firm in the open market.

According to latest exchange rates, US dollar was being bought at Rs280.90 and sold at Rs283.2. Euro stood at Rs329.55 for buying and Rs332.50 for selling, while the UK pound sterling was quoted at Rs376.00 on the buying side and Rs380.00 on the selling side.

UAE dirham was trading at Rs76.5 (buying) and Rs77.25 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal was available at Rs74.80 and Rs75.35. Other Middle Eastern currencies also remained stable, with the Bahraini dinar priced at Rs743.5–753.5, the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs911.35–921.35, and the Omani riyal at Rs728.15.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.90 283.2
Euro EUR 329.55 332.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.00 380.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 184.50 188.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.5 753.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.75
China Yuan CNY 39.39 39.79
Danish Krone DKK 43.81 44.21
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.80 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.02 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 1.80 1.90
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.35 921.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.75 68.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.43 163.43
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Omani Riyal OMR 728.15 738.015
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.25 221.25
Swedish Krona SEK 30.11 30.41
Swiss Franc CHF 351.34 354.09
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
 
