Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 6 Jan 2025

By Our Correspondent
9:46 am | Jan 6, 2026
KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in open market shows stability in major global currencies on Tuesday, with US dollar, euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal trading at firm levels, according to currency dealers.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.9 for buying and Rs283.1 for selling, while Euro traded at Rs328 and Rs331.5. UK pound stayed at Rs376.65 on the buying side and Rs380.65 on selling side.

UAE dirham was valued at Rs76.50 for buying and Rs77.5 for selling, whereas Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.85 and Rs75.50.

Australian dollar traded at Rs186/190, Canadian dollar at Rs202.5/206.5, and Chinese yuan at Rs39.58/39.98. The Japanese yen was quoted at Rs1.78 for buying and Rs1.88 for selling, while the Indian rupee hovered between Rs3.03 and Rs3.12.

European currencies also showed mixed trends, with the Swiss franc trading at Rs351.82/354.57, the Swedish krona at Rs30.25/30.55, the Norwegian krone at Rs27.66/27.96, and the Danish krone at Rs43.72/44.12.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9 283.1
Euro EUR 328 331.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.65 380.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 186 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

