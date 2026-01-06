Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 6 Jan 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in open market shows stability in major global currencies on Tuesday, with US dollar, euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal trading at firm levels, according to currency dealers.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.9 for buying and Rs283.1 for selling, while Euro traded at Rs328 and Rs331.5. UK pound stayed at Rs376.65 on the buying side and Rs380.65 on selling side.

UAE dirham was valued at Rs76.50 for buying and Rs77.5 for selling, whereas Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.85 and Rs75.50.

Australian dollar traded at Rs186/190, Canadian dollar at Rs202.5/206.5, and Chinese yuan at Rs39.58/39.98. The Japanese yen was quoted at Rs1.78 for buying and Rs1.88 for selling, while the Indian rupee hovered between Rs3.03 and Rs3.12.

European currencies also showed mixed trends, with the Swiss franc trading at Rs351.82/354.57, the Swedish krona at Rs30.25/30.55, the Norwegian krone at Rs27.66/27.96, and the Danish krone at Rs43.72/44.12.