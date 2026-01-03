Latest

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 3 January 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:39 am | Jan 3, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market opened today with major global currencies registering a decline against local currency.

US Dollar is being traded at 280.65 for buying and 283.1 for selling, while Euro stands at 328.5/332. UK Pound Sterling remains the strongest among commonly traded currencies, quoted at 376.75 for buying and 380.75 for selling.

UAE Dirham is available at 76.4/77.35, and Saudi Riyal is trading at 74.75/75.5, reflecting steady demand from travelers and remittance flows.

Other major currencies, including Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Singapore Dollar showed stable rates with minor fluctuations. Asian currencies such as the Indian Rupee, Japanese Yen, and Chinese Yuan also remained largely unchanged.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 283.1
Euro EUR 328.5 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.75 380.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 189.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 752
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 207
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 43.72 44.12
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.03 3.12
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.5 919.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.6 69.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 727.75 737.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.5 221.5
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.88 9.03
   
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

