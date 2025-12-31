USD to PKR: Today Forex Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 31 December 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign currency exchange rates shows mixed trends in local market, with major currencies including US Dollar, UK Pound and Euro trading at elevated levels against PKR.

On Wednesday, US Dollar was bought at Rs281.05 and sold at Rs283.05. Euro stood at Rs330.5 on buying side and Rs334 on the selling side, while UK pound sterling remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs379.5 for buying and Rs383 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was exchanged at Rs76.55 for buying and Rs77.45 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.85 and Rs75.5, respectively. Qatari Riyal was quoted at Rs76.26 on buying side and Rs76.96 on selling side, while Omani Riyal and Bahraini Dinar continued to trade at higher levels due to strong regional demand.

Canadian Dollar traded between Rs203.55 and Rs207.55, Australian Dollar between Rs186.5 and Rs190.5, and Swiss Franc at Rs351.82 for buying and Rs354.57 for selling. Chinese yuan, Japanese yen and Indian rupee showed relatively minor fluctuations.