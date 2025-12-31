|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.05
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|330.5
|334
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.85
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.9
|753.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.55
|207.55
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.72
|44.12
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.03
|3.12
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.78
|1.88
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.95
|921.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|68.6
|69.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|161.24
|163.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|27.66
|27.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.65
|738.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.26
|76.96
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|222
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|30.25
|30.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|351.82
|354.57
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.88
|9.03
USD to PKR: Today Forex Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 31 December 2025
By News Desk
8:42 am | Dec 31, 2025
USD to PKR: Today Forex Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 31 December 2025
