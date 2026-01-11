Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 11 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up sharply across Pakistan, as the precious metal mirrored a powerful rally in international trading. The price of gold jumped by a hefty Rs3,700 per tola in a single day, pushing rates to an eye-watering Rs473,262, highest levels ever recorded in the country.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type Price Change Gold per Tola 473,262 +3,700 Gold (10 Grams) 405,745 +3,172

The surge was equally dramatic for 10-gram gold, which climbed Rs3,172 to reach Rs405,745, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). The latest spike comes on the heels of Friday’s strong rally, when gold had already gained Rs3,400 per tola.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 433,583.33 413,875 354,750 Per 1 Gram 37,173.58 35,483.88 30,414.75 Per 10 Gram 371,735.83 354,838.75 304,147.50 Per Ounce 1,053,607.50 1,005,716.25 862,042.50

Global markets added fuel to the fire as international gold prices leapt by $37 to $4,509 per ounce, supported by a premium of $20. Silver also joined the rally, with local prices jumping Rs270 to settle at Rs8,465 per tola.

On the global stage, spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $4,496.09 per ounce by early afternoon US trading, putting it on course for a nearly 4 percent weekly gain. The metal recently touched a historic peak of $4,549.71 on December 26, highlighting strong demand for safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, US gold futures for February delivery closed 0.9 percent higher at $4,500.90.

The rally was driven in part by weaker-than-expected US employment data, as December’s non-farm payrolls rose by just 50,000, falling short of forecasts. At the same time, the US unemployment rate slipped to 4.4 percent, reinforcing expectations of easing monetary conditions and further boosting gold’s appeal.